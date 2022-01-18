Vic Mensa Arrested for Felony Drug Possession

Vic Mensa was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Fairfax, VA on Saturday night after allegedly being found in possession of mushrooms, LSD, and other psychedelic drugs.

The Chicago rapper had just returned from a trip to Ghana when he was pulled aside by U.S. Customs Agents for a secondary search. They discovered 41 grams of LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies, and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside of Mensa’s luggage.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to Consequence that Mensa was arrested on four felony charges related to possession of a controlled substance and was transferred to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Mensa’s representatives did not respond to Consequence’s requests for comment.

During his trip to Ghana, Mensa and fellow Chicago musician Chance the Rapper met with the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo.