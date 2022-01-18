Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Vic Mensa Arrested for Felony Drug Possession

The Chicago rapper was arrested at Dulles International Airport on Saturday after allegedly being found in possession of mushrooms, LSD, and other psychedelic drugs

Vic Mensa mug shot
Vic Mensa’s mug shot, photo via TMZ
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 17, 2022 | 11:04pm ET

    Vic Mensa was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Fairfax, VA on Saturday night after allegedly being found in possession of mushrooms, LSD, and other psychedelic drugs.

    The Chicago rapper had just returned from a trip to Ghana when he was pulled aside by U.S. Customs Agents for a secondary search. They discovered 41 grams of LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies, and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside of Mensa’s luggage.

    The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to Consequence that Mensa was arrested on four felony charges related to possession of a controlled substance and was transferred to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Mensa’s representatives did not respond to Consequence’s requests for comment.

    During his trip to Ghana, Mensa and fellow Chicago musician Chance the Rapper met with the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

every time i die new album radical

Every Time I Die Break Up

January 17, 2022

fbi houston police astroworld tragedy investigation

FBI Joins Astroworld Investigation, Launches Website for Evidence Collection

January 17, 2022

new lana del rey song euphoria hbo

HBO Teases New Lana Del Rey Song From the Euphoria Soundtrack

January 17, 2022

tears for fears interview the tipping point

Tears for Fears on the Long and Arduous Journey to The Tipping Point, Their First Album in 17 Years

January 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Vic Mensa Arrested for Felony Drug Possession

Menu Shop Search Sale