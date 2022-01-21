Song of the Week: Lana Del Rey Casts Her Spell with the Melancholic “Watercolor Eyes”

Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Lana Del Rey’s cut from the Euphoria soundtrack captures all the glitter and drama of the hit television show.

HBO’s Euphoria is a lot of things — trendy, absurd, moving, disturbing, a cinematography dream — but, above all, it is the moment. In an era often dominated by binge-watching, it’s a rarity to see people dutifully tune into new episodes of a show on a weekly basis for fear of missing out on the social conversation. Season 2 of the addiction drama seems just as strong (if not stronger) on that front. Sunday evening trending topics have been stacked with conversations around Maddy’s looks, Cassie’s antics, Nate’s villainy, and Zendaya supremacy.

If there’s one thing Euphoria really loves, it’s a dreamy, perfectly-lit sequence. Somehow, it doesn’t really get old to see these troubled characters draped in just the right mix of blues, reds, and purples, backed by a perfect needledrop. Lana Del Rey‘s latest, a classically moody track entitled “Watercolor Eyes,” is a perfect fit for a show centered on sex, drugs, and theatrics. If there’s one thing Lana understands, it’s melodrama. It’s baked into her. She can’t help herself.

While “Watercolor Eyes” would fit right into any project from Miss Del Rey, it arrives with the announcement of the Euphoria Season 2 soundtrack. Labrinth’s viral Season 1 collection was exceptional, and the star power involved with the chaotic queen that is Lana Del Rey promises plenty of drama both on the screen and in the music.

“Young love don’t always last forever,” she laments on “Watercolor Eyes.” Who are you talking about here, Lana? Jules and Rue? You and John F. Kennedy? Either way, we’re happy.

— Mary Siroky

Contributing Editor

