It’s Time to Talk About “Bruno”: Encanto Song Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

It’s officially time to talk about Bruno. The Encanto song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has risen to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, unseating Adele’s “Easy on Me” after the latter spent 10 weeks atop the chart.

According to Billboard, “Bruno” is only the second No. 1 from a Disney animated film and follows Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s iconic Aladdin theme “A Whole New World,” which topped the chart in 1993. The song’s sole writer, Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, also scores his first No. 1 hit. Stream the track below.

Credited to an ensemble of Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto cast, “Bruno” sets a record for the most credited recording artists for a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. Notably, the star-studded 1985 charity single “We Are the World” was billed to the supergroup USA for Africa rather than listing out the dozens of contributors individually.

Advertisement

Related Video

Originally released to theaters in late November, Encanto was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. It follows a multigenerational Colombian family, the Madrigals, led by a matriarch whose children and grandchildren all have magical gifts. The lone exception, Mirabel (Beatriz), discovers the magic surrounding her family and house is in danger. Earlier this month, Encanto won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.

Since Encanto debuted on Disney+ on December 24th, its soundtrack has seen a massive surge in popularity. A few weeks ago, the soundtrack ended Adele’s six-week run atop the Billboard 200, and it has now spent three non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the albums chart.