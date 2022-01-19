Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway Lead the WeWork Movement in Trailer for Apple TV+’s WeCrashed: Watch

The future of work became the present of terrible business practices when WeWork had its infamous failed IPO offering in 2019. But as the new trailer for Apple TV+’s limited series WeCrashed shows, there was a love story — a slightly crazed one — at the center of the coworking company’s rise and fall.

WeCrashed stars Jared Leto as WeWork founder Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as his wife/WeWork chief brand and impact officer Rebekah Neumann. As the teaser trailer shows, the two lovers fed off each other’s creative energy and drive, realities of the business world be damned. They brought a commercial real estate company from a single coworking space to a $47 billion valuation in less than a decade. However, as WeWork cofounder Miguel McKelvey (played by Kyle Marvin) tells Leto’s Neumann in the new trailer, “You know you’re not God, right?”

“Eh, you have to admit, I do look a little bit like him,” responds Neumann.

Based on David Brown’s WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork podcast, the limited series also stars America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle. The first three episodes debut on March 18th, followed by new entries every Friday through April 22nd to finish out its eight-episode run. Watch the WeCrashed trailer below.

Leto was most recently seen in House of Gucci, where he prepared for his role as fashion designer and business magnate Paolo Gucci by “snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce.”