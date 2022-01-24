Will Arnett Has a Script and the Guest Stars Don’t in Trailer for Netflix’s Murderville: Watch

Another day, another murder for Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), but when it comes to solving the crimes in Netflix’s Murderville, he relies on trainee guest detectives. The catch? He has a script and they don’t. As the new trailer reveals, this information asymmetry leads to some sticky situations.

The semi-improvised limited series is based on BBC3’s Murder in Successville, and bows on Netflix on February 3rd. The initial run includes six episodes, each with a clueless guest star: Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy; late-night legend Conan O’Brien; comedy veteran Ken Jeong; Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani; former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch; and Emmy-winner Sharon Stone. There’s also a small recurring cast made up of Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren ‘Daz’ Phillips.

In the new trailer, Detective Seattle is happy to hang his fellow investigators out to dry, casually introducing them as someone with a “thick German accent,” and sending them undercover into situations where they don’t even know their own name. Nanjiani is chided for not gasping in a timely manner, while Jeong is instructed to lay down and act out the victim’s death. Perhaps the funniest moment in the preview comes as O’Brien tries to keep up with some very slow instructions over a headset. At the end of each episode, the guest star is asked who did it, and only the cleverest of detectives will get the right answer. Check out the trailer below.

Arnett is still riding high from his role as the hero of BoJack Horseman, which concluded in February 2020 after six seasons. He also did a turn as the Ghost Host on Muppets Haunted Mansion, and is serving as executive producer on a Twisted Metal TV series.