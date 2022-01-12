Menu
Enter to Win a Winter Collection Apparel Bundle from Consequence Shop

We're giving away our new tie-dyed beanies, embroidered sueded fleece hoodies, and holiday sweaters

Consequence Shop’s Winter Collection
January 12, 2022 | 3:50pm ET

    New year, new merch! The Consequence Shop is proving pop culture can keep you warm all through the colder months with our new Winter Collection. To make sure our most loyal followers are staying snuggly while scrolling our site, we’re giving three (3) winners every item from our latest apparel collection.

    Included in the prize bundle is the Consequence embroidered sueded fleece hoodie, a ridiculously soft sweatshirt that is sure to become a loungewear staple. Featuring the Consequence logo embroidered on the front, this hoodie has a front pouch pocket and dropped shoulder for a casual, comfortable look.

    We’re also including our Holiday Sweater, which introduces the Merry Madness Band: Kringle the drummer, Klaus the keyboardist, Jingle the singer, and Jangle the guitarist. Durable and comfortable, this crewneck sweater will keep you rocking in comfort long after ’tis the season.

    To top it all off, we have our new tie-dye logo beanie, perfect for the pop culture head. Funky, comfy, and fashionable, the hats feature the Consequence logo embroidered on the cuff.

    Enter to win your bundle by filling out the entry form below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget below, enter here.) You can also shop the entire Winter Collection and all our merch — including Flower Lab and GWAR Bud of Gods CBD and Delta-8 products — at the Consequence Shop.

    Consequence Shop Winter Collection Bundle

    Editor’s NoteEntry requires enrollment in the Consequence newsletter. Giveaway limited to US and Canada residents only.

