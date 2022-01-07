Yard Act Release Anti-Capitalism New Single “Rich”: Stream

Rising British rock band Yard Act have unveiled their cheeky new single “Rich” and its accompanying music video. Watch it below.

In the clip, frontman James Smith plays a reporter named J. Konopinski, who roves around a British suburb interviewing citizens who’ve won a lottery of a 50-pence coin. “Almost by accident, I have become rich/ Through continued reward for skilled labor in the private sector/ And a genuine lack of interest in expensive things/ It appears I have become rich/ And since I have become rich, I’ve been constantly living in fear of losing everything/ That the bubble will burst/ And falling from my perch, I will return once again/ To the life I used to live with the things that I didn’t have/ Before I had become rich” he intones over the foursome’s trademark minimalist guitar.

The scathing anti-capitalism track follows singles “The Overload,” “Land of the Blind,” and “Payday” off the Leeds, England-based rockers’ forthcoming debut album The Overload, which is slated for release on January 21st via Island Records.

Advertisement

Related Video

“‘Rich’ is the natural successor to ‘Payday.’ That’s the end of the story right? Success! Status! Security! Except, there’s always more money to be made, and you’re deemed a failure if your life starts to head back in the direction it came from,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s about being so lost you’re sure you know exactly where you are and how you got there. I also wrote it because I thought it would be quite funny if Yard Act made a shit ton of money after I’d written an anti-capitalist concept album. It’ll be funny if I’m singing this song on stage when I’ve made my mint.” Check out Yard Act’s “Rich” music video below.

In support of the album, the band is headed out on a slate of North American tour dates this spring, starting with appearances at this year’s SXSW in Austin, Texas. Check out the full run of dates below and grab tickets here.

Yard Act 2022 North American Tour Dates:

03/14-20 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

03/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03/24 — Queens, NY @ TV Eye

03/25 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/27 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/29 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Advertisement