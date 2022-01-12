Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Captured

Young Dolph’s suspected killers have been captured, Fox 13 reports. After surveillance footage led to a manhunt for the two masked gunmen, who shot and killed the 36-year-old rapper outside a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee in November, police now have two suspects in custody.

Justin Johnson, 23, was captured by U.S. Marshals Officers on Tuesday, January 11th in Indiana. The Memphis native was previously sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a triple shooting. Johnson now faces charges of first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000. He also has an outstanding warrant for weapons violation.

The other suspect, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Born Adolph Robert Thorton Jr., the rapper known as Young Dolph was murdered on November 17th. Police revealed surveillance footage from Makeba’s Cookies the following day, which depicted the killers using a Draco AK-47 pistol and a handgun before fleeing in a Mercedes. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The day after Dolph’s murder, fans held a memorial at the bakery, but one man was left wounded when a shot rang out at the gathering. Three people were detained for questioning at the time.

Earlier today, Pape Route Empire announced the release of Long Live Dolph, a compilation mixtape dedicated to the memory of the later rapper. It’s due out on January 21st.

