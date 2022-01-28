Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim Drop New Album Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: American Dream: Stream

The ever-prolific Your Old Droog and his partner in crime Tha God Fahim have returned with their latest collaborative album, Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: American Dream. Listen to the LP below.

After dropping four (!) albums in 2021, Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: American Dream sets Your Old Droog up for another productive year. Based on his comments on the record, productivity seems to be Droog’s focus; in a press release, he described the project — which features beats from Nicholas Craven, Messiah Music, Fortes, and Conductor Williams — as “a master class in overcoming adversity and succeeding against all odds.”

As such, singles “Wall St. with Briefcase” and “No Days Off” motivate with inspiring lyrics like “Don’t let them affect ya/ Most of these people’s hate based on projection and conjecture.” If only we all had these guys’ energy.

Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: American Dream follows last January’s Tha Wolf on Wall St., one of the best rap albums of 2021. Soon after that, Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim teamed up again for Tha Yod Fahim. On his own, Your Old Droog released TIME and Space Bar.