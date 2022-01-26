Menu
Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim Announce New Album Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: American Dream, Share Two Singles: Stream

Sequel to their stellar 2021 joint album

Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim’s “Tha Wolf on Wall St.” video
January 26, 2022 | 12:28pm ET

    Dynamic duo Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim are returning on Friday, January 28th with their latest joint album, Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: American Dream. As a preview, they have shared the new singles “Wall St. with Briefcase” and “No Days Off.”

    The eight-track project marks the follow-up to last year’s Tha Wolf on Wall St., which Consequence named one of the best rap albums of 2021. Featuring beats from Nicholas Craven, Messiah Music, Fortes, and Conductor Williams, the LP is described in a press release as “a master class in overcoming adversity and succeeding against all odds.”

    Your Old Droog added, “This is an audio rule book for success. It’s filled to the brim with original quotables and mantras for people who want to achieve success in life. We’re helping to enhance one’s financial situation and their own mental well-being, one verse at a time.”

    Both featuring soulful production from Fortes, “Wall St. with Briefcase” and “No Days Off” are stuffed with motivational lyrics like, “Don’t let them affect ya/ Most of these people’s hate based on projection and conjecture.” Wise words to live by.

    Stream both tracks below. Preorders for Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: American Dream are ongoing.

    Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: The American Dream Artwork:

    Your Old Droog Tha God Fahim Wolf On Wall St 2 American Dream new album announcement artwork

    Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: The American Dream Tracklist:
    01. Wall St. with Briefcase
    02. No Days Off
    03. Bull Market
    04. Chubby Pockets
    05. War Cry
    06. War of Millionz
    07. Corporate Ladder
    08. I Won’t Stop

