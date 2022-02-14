Menu
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes to Host 2022 Oscars

Marking the first time the Academy Awards will have a host since 2018

Oscars hosts 2022
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall, photos by Bruce Glikas and Arturo Holmes
February 14, 2022 | 2:34pm ET

    Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are teaming up to host the 2022 Academy Awards, according to Variety.

    The trio of female comics will serve as the Oscars’ first hosts since 2018. Variety reports that the awards show may be split into a three-act structure, with each woman getting their own hour to host. A formal announcement is expected on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America.

    The 2022 Academy Awards will take place on March 27th, 2022 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast live on ABC.

    This year’s leading nominees include The Power of the Dog, Dune, and West Side Story, while Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Jonny Greenwood are among the musicians nominated.

    You can find the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees here, and check out our guide to where you can watch every film nominated.

