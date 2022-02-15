Four Christmas Story Cast Members Join Peter Billingsley in HBO Max Sequel

Last month, news broke that HBO Max was developing a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, starring original Ralphie actor Peter Billingsley. Now, Deadline reports that four more actors from the 1983 original have joined the cast.

In A Christmas Story Christmas, Ian Petrella will reprise his role as Ralphie’s little brother Randy, with Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb returning to play Ralphie’s friends Flick and Schwartz, respectively. Also joining the cast is Zack Ward, who portrayed the bully Scut Farkus.

The sequel will be set in the 1970s, with an adult Ralphie returning to his old house on Cleveland Street “to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.” In the process, he reconnects with his childhood friends and reconciles the passing of his father.

A Christmas Story Christmas will be directed by Clay Kaytis based on a script penned by Nick Schenk. Billingsley will also serve as a producer on the film alongside his friend and collaborator, Vince Vaughn. Production was originally slated to begin this month in Hungary, likely with the goal of targeting a 2022 holiday season release.

The film will mark Petrella’s first since the original A Christmas Story. Ward has been in films like Freddy Vs. Jason, Transformers, and Resident Evil: Apocalypse, while Schwartz has starred in Kidco and The Toy and A Time to Live. Robb has been the most high profile of the bunch, with a recurring role on The Goldbergs and past roles in Matilda and The Brady Bunch Movie.