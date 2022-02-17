A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel to Release Solo Album, Announces First Gig

A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel is set to release a new solo album, and will precede the LP with a live performance at #Happens Las Vegas on February 23rd.

Howerdel is the musical mastermind behind A Perfect Circle, whose noteworthy members also include Tool’s Maynard James Keenan and The Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha. This new album will be the first released under his own name, but Howerdel did release a solo project under the moniker Ashes Divide in 2008.

While no release date has been announced for Howerdel’s as-yet-untitled new album, the single “Poison Flowers” will arrive on March 4th. However, those who attend the opening-night party for the #Happens Las Vegas conference on February 23rd will get to hear the material first. Joining Howerdel for the live outing are one-time APC drummer Josh Freese (too many bands to name), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Kaela Sinclair (M83), and Kevin Maher (Fake Shark).

“This new album was birthed while on tour with A Perfect Circle,” explained Howerdel in the press announcement. “A weird blend of confidence, vulnerability and mortality urgently compelled me to write a letter of sorts in the form of an album.”

#Happens is similar to SXSW and takes place in downtown Las Vegas. According to the press release, the three-day conference seeks to bring together “artists, radio programmers, label executives, and streaming experts” for “thought-provoking conversations and dynamic performances.”

A Perfect Circle’s most recent album was 2018’s Eat the Elephant, which came 14 years after their previous full-length effort. Howerdel has also contributed to a number of movie and video game soundtracks.

The opening party for #Happens Las Vegas can be attended by the general public, with tickets available via EventBrite.