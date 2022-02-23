Mitski, David Byrne, André 3000, and More Contribute to A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once OST

A24 has announced the soundtrack for its upcoming film Everything Everywhere All at Once featuring original music by Mitski, David Byrne, André 3000, Moses Sumney, and more.

The massive, 49-track album will hit shelves, streaming services, and digital retailers on April 8th, the very same day the Daniels-directed sci-fi flick starring Michelle Yeoh hits theaters following its premiere March 11th at SXSW.

While experimental trio Son Lux will oversee the film’s entire score, Mitski and the Talking Heads frontman will duet on opener “This is a Life” while Sumney will contribute new track “Fence.” Other collaborators on the sprawling LP include Randy Newman (“Now We’re Cookin'”), Stephanie Hsu (“Sucked into a Bagel”), and multiple appearances by Outkast’s André Benjamin on the flute (“My Life Without You,” “The Boxcutter,” “Dog Fight,” “Pinky Fight”).

“Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” Son Lux shared in a statement about scoring the film. “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

Check out the soundtrack’s complete tracklist below.

Outside of their highly-anticipated collaboration, Mitski recently released her acclaimed sixth studio album Laurel Hell and Byrne is currently starring in the Tony Award-winning Broadway adaptation of his 2018 album American Utopia.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Tracklist:

01. This is a Life (Extended) (feat. Mitski, David Byrne)

02. Wang Family Portrait

03. Very Busy

04. Vvvery Busy

05. What Are You Thinking About?

06. What a Fast Elevator!

07. Switch Shoes to the Wrong Feet

08. Nothing Could Possibly Matter More

09. A Choice

10. Chapstick

11. The Fanny Pack

12. Jobu Tupaki

13. The Alphaverse

14. The Mission (feat. Nina Moffitt)

15. Deirdre Fight

16. Waymond Cries

17. I Love You Kung Fu

18. My Life Without You (feat. André Benjamin)

19. The Story of Jobu (feat. Nina Moffitt)

20. Rendezvous at the Premiere

21. It’s You… Juju Toobootie (feat. Chris Pattishall, Nina Moffitt)

22. Everything Bagel

23. You’re Living Your Worst You

24. The Boxcutter (feat. André Benjamin)

25. Send Every Available Jumper

26. Opera Fight (feat. Surrija, yMusic)

27. Dog Fight (feat. André Benjamin)

28. Drummer Fight

29. Plug Fight

30. Pinky Fight (feat. André Benjamin)

31. I Have Been Watching (feat. Rob Moose, Nina Moffitt)

32. Somewhere Out There in All That Noise

33. Jobu Sees All

34. The Temple

35. Evelyn Everywhere

36. Evelyn All at Once

37. This is How I Fight

38. In Another Life

39. It All Just Goes Away

40. Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano) (feat. Chris Pattishall)

41. Come Recover (Empathy Fight)

42. Your Day Will Come (Empathy Fight)

43. Let Me Go

44. Specks Of Time

45. This is a Life (feat. Mitski, David Byrne)

46. Fence (feat. Moses Sumney)

47. Now We’re Cookin’ (feat. Randy Newman)

48. Sucked Into a Bagel (feat. Stephanie Hsu)

49. I Love You

