Mitski, David Byrne, André 3000, and More Contribute to A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once OST

Arriving April 8th in tandem with the film hitting theaters nationwide

Mitski (photo by Ebru Yildiz), André 3000 (still via Instagram/@XXL), and David Byrne (photo by Caroline Daniel)
February 23, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    A24 has announced the soundtrack for its upcoming film Everything Everywhere All at Once featuring original music by Mitski, David Byrne, André 3000, Moses Sumney, and more.

    The massive, 49-track album will hit shelves, streaming services, and digital retailers on April 8th, the very same day the Daniels-directed sci-fi flick starring Michelle Yeoh hits theaters following its premiere March 11th at SXSW.

    While experimental trio Son Lux will oversee the film’s entire score, Mitski and the Talking Heads frontman will duet on opener “This is a Life” while Sumney will contribute new track “Fence.” Other collaborators on the sprawling LP include Randy Newman (“Now We’re Cookin'”), Stephanie Hsu (“Sucked into a Bagel”), and multiple appearances by Outkast’s André Benjamin on the flute (“My Life Without You,” “The Boxcutter,” “Dog Fight,” “Pinky Fight”).

    “Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” Son Lux shared in a statement about scoring the film. “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

    Check out the soundtrack’s complete tracklist below.

    Outside of their highly-anticipated collaboration, Mitski recently released her acclaimed sixth studio album Laurel Hell and Byrne is currently starring in the Tony Award-winning Broadway adaptation of his 2018 album American Utopia.

    Everything Everywhere All at Once Tracklist:
    01. This is a Life (Extended) (feat. Mitski, David Byrne)
    02. Wang Family Portrait
    03. Very Busy
    04. Vvvery Busy
    05. What Are You Thinking About?
    06. What a Fast Elevator!
    07. Switch Shoes to the Wrong Feet
    08. Nothing Could Possibly Matter More
    09. A Choice
    10. Chapstick
    11. The Fanny Pack
    12. Jobu Tupaki
    13. The Alphaverse
    14. The Mission (feat. Nina Moffitt)
    15. Deirdre Fight
    16. Waymond Cries
    17. I Love You Kung Fu
    18. My Life Without You (feat. André Benjamin)
    19. The Story of Jobu (feat. Nina Moffitt)
    20. Rendezvous at the Premiere
    21. It’s You… Juju Toobootie (feat. Chris Pattishall, Nina Moffitt)
    22. Everything Bagel
    23. You’re Living Your Worst You
    24. The Boxcutter (feat. André Benjamin)
    25. Send Every Available Jumper
    26. Opera Fight (feat. Surrija, yMusic)
    27. Dog Fight (feat. André Benjamin)
    28. Drummer Fight
    29. Plug Fight
    30. Pinky Fight (feat. André Benjamin)
    31. I Have Been Watching (feat. Rob Moose, Nina Moffitt)
    32. Somewhere Out There in All That Noise
    33. Jobu Sees All
    34. The Temple
    35. Evelyn Everywhere
    36. Evelyn All at Once
    37. This is How I Fight
    38. In Another Life
    39. It All Just Goes Away
    40. Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano) (feat. Chris Pattishall)
    41. Come Recover (Empathy Fight)
    42. Your Day Will Come (Empathy Fight)
    43. Let Me Go
    44. Specks Of Time
    45. This is a Life (feat. Mitski, David Byrne)
    46. Fence (feat. Moses Sumney)
    47. Now We’re Cookin’ (feat. Randy Newman)
    48. Sucked Into a Bagel (feat. Stephanie Hsu)
    49. I Love You

