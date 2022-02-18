Adam Sandler Mentors a Basketball Phenom in Teaser Trailer for Hustle: Watch

It’s fine to like basketball, but Adam Sandler needs you to “love this game” in the new teaser trailer for Hustle. The sports flick is co-produced by Sandler and LeBron James and arrives on Netflix June 10th.

Sandler plays a recently fired basketball scout who discovers a rare unicorn of a prospect (Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez in his film debut) in Spain. Despite dominating street ball, this player has something of a troubled past, and if Sandler is going to convince an NBA team to take a chance on both of them, they need to work on his his mental game.

“There’s a thousand other guys waiting in the wings who are obsessed with the game,” Sandler says in the trailer. “Obsession is gonna beat talent every time. You got all the talent in the world, but are you obsessed? Let’s face it, it’s you against you out there.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Hustle costars Robert Duvall, Queen Latifah, and Ben Foster. Check out the teaser below.

This isn’t the first time Sandler has helped an NBA player jump to the silver screen. He starred opposite Kevin Garnett in 2019’s Uncut Gems, which joined the Criterion Collection last October.