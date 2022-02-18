Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, and More Join Afghan Schoolgirls for “God Help Us All”: Stream

Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, and more have teamed up with The Miraculous Love Kids — a group comprised of Afghan schoolgirls — for the Morello-penned song “God Help Us All.”

We previously covered the schoolgirls’ collaboration with Sammy Hagar and Chad Kroeger — a cover of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle.” Before the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, The Miraculous Love Kids — a non-profit organization — was the country’s only school of music where guitar lessons were taught to girls and young women.

“Today, our lives are in great danger as the success we achieved in becoming part of an international cultural scene has now marked us for persecution,” the organization said in a statement.

The peril facing The Miraculous Love Kids and Afghanistan makes the collective’s latest song even more poignant. In addition to Morello and Tankian, many other notable musicians helped on the collab: Nandi Bushell, Victoria Williams, Julien Baker, Nils Lofgren, and more.

The Miraculous Love Kids recorded the song before the Taliban takeover effectively halted all activity.

“It has been a hellish past six months trying to evacuate and relocate the girls and their families,” said Lanny Cordola, the group’s founder and director. “Tom Morello’s soul hymn perfectly encapsulates this feeling.”

When Tankian heard about the situation, he offered his support: “The singing voice is one of the best representations of people’s spirits. It can never be confined or locked in. It was an honor to work with The Miraculous Love Kids on this song along with my peers in music.”

You can watch the video for “God Help Us All” below. For more information on The Miraculous Love Kids, visit the organization’s official website.