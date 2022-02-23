Aftershock Festival 2022 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance, and More

The lineup for Aftershock Festival 2022 has been revealed, with Foo Fighters, Slipknot, KISS, and My Chemical Romance set to headline.

The annual festival runs from October 6th through the 9th at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. Other notable acts on the bill include Judas Priest, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Lamb of God, GWAR, Meshuggah, Stone Temple Pilots, Bring Me the Horizon, Halestorm, Bad Religion, Papa Roach, The Distillers, Action Bronson, Killswitch Engage, Clutch, Code Orange, The Pretty Reckless, The Interrupters, Thrice, Underoath, Zeal & Ardor, Spiritbox, Helmet, Amigo the Devil, and many more.

Three-day GA ($359.99), single-day GA ($119.99), and weekend VIP ($699.99) festival passes are available to purchase via Aftershock’s website.

Advertisement

You can view the day-by-day lineup in the poster below.