Olympic Silver Medalist Alexandra Trusova Skated to Stooges Classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog”: Watch

The Russian Olympic Committee skater also incorporated Florence + The Machine into her program

Alexandra Trusova I Wanna Be Your Dog
Alexandra Trusova (screen capture via NBC)
February 18, 2022 | 10:59am ET

    Figure skater Alexandra Trusova landed an unprecedented five quadruple jumps during her free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but even more surprising is that her routine was soundtracked in part by The Stooges’ proto-punk anthem “I Wanna Be Your Dog.”

    Trusova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, started her program with Florence + The Machine’s “Call Me Cruella,” which led into actor John McCrea’s version of the Stooges classic at the 2:30 mark of her routine. Both songs are from last year’s Cruella soundtrack.

    While Trusova earned the highest score in the free skate, she lost out on the gold to ROC teammate Anna Shcherbakova, who had a higher combined score factoring in the short program from a couple nights earlier. Both skaters benefitted from the prohibitive favorite, fellow ROC skater Kamila Valieva, faltering badly during her free skate after a cloud of controversy surrounded her positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

    Apparently, the silver was disappointing for Trusova, who threw a fit before the medal ceremony, shouting things like, “I hate this sport” and “I won’t go onto the ice again.”

    Perhaps it’s fitting that Trusova performed one of the most physically challenging figure skating routines in Olympics history to “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” considering that Stooges vocalist Iggy Pop has thrown himself around the stage with reckless abandon for more than 50 years.

    Trusova wasn’t the only figure skater to embrace heavy music during the Olympics. British ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson skated to a KISS medley during their rhythm dance routine, earning kudos from the band itself.

    Click below to watch Alexandra Trusova skating to “I Wanna Be Your Dog” (video will open in new tab).

    Skater Stooges Screen Cap

