Alice Glass Unveils Debut Solo Album PREY//IV: Stream

The first solo LP from the Crystal Castles co-founder

Alice Glass 2022
Alice Glass, photo by Jupiter Keyes
February 16, 2022 | 9:21am ET

    PREY//IV, Alice Glass’ long-awaited solo album, has finally arrived via Eating Glass Records. Listen to the project below.

    Glass rose to fame as a founding member of electronic band Crystal Castles, but she left the group in 2014, later revealing that she experienced years of sexual abuse at the hands of her bandmate, Ethan Kath. Since then, she’s released a stream of singles and EPs that touch on what she went through, and PREY//IV is no different.

    “My album is for people who have experienced pain that they don’t understand,” Glass tweeted prior to PREY//IV’s release. “It’s for those of you that know suffering.” To coincide with the grim LP, the artist has shared a new video for “Everybody Else”. Check out the visual below.

    Related Video

    PREY//IV compiles the previously released “SUFFER AND SWALLOW,” “BABY TEETH,” “FAIR GAME,” and “LOVE IS VIOLENCE,” in addition to nine other tracks. Before that, she joined Courtney Love, Mitski, Kim Gordon, and other women artists in contributing to the soundtrack to Floria Sigismondi’s 2020 horror film The Turning.

