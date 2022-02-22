Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alt-J Perform “U&ME” and “Breezeblocks” on Colbert: Watch

A new single and an old hit

ALT-J colbert u&me breezeblocks watch stream
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
February 22, 2022 | 9:57am ET

    Earlier this month, Alt-J released The Dream, their first album in five years. Now, the English band’s comeback continues with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertwhere the trio performed the new song “U&ME” and the old hit “Breezeblocks.” Rewatch the performance below.

    For “U&ME,” the set was designed to evoke the natural world. A projection screen displayed tall, waving grass, lights shot dappled green rays that seemed to be filtering through the leaves of a tree, and the band stood amid glowing yellow poles that played off bamboo.

    Alt-J followed it up with their biggest hit to date, “Breezeblocks,” in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut album An Awesome Wave. Here, the lights played with a palette of cool blues, purples, and pinks, as the projection screen evoked screens and static. As the band reached the bridge with its “Please don’t go,” refrain, vibrant reds overtook the stage. Check out both performances below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The follow up to 2017’s Relaxer, The Dream features the singles “U&ME” and “Get Better.” Alt-J are currently on a North American tour with Portugal. The Man. Tickets to remaining shows are on sale via Ticketmaster. The two bands recently joined Consequence for our Two for the Road series, where Alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton and Portugal. The Man’s Zach Carothers got to know each other ahead of their joint tour.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

spoon kimmel four songs jimmy live the hardest cut lucifer on the sofa watch stream

Spoon Rip Through Four-Song Set on Kimmel: Watch

February 16, 2022

Future Islands 2022

Future Islands Announce North American Tour Dates, Debut New Song "King of Sweden" on Colbert: Watch

February 16, 2022

Sylvan Esso Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Perform "Ferris Wheel" on Kimmel: Watch

February 8, 2022

Kamasi Washington Fallon

Kamasi Washington Stages a Jazz Spectacle with Performance of "The Garden Path" on Fallon: Watch

February 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alt-J Perform "U&ME" and "Breezeblocks" on Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale