Amanda Bynes Files to End Conservatorship

After nine years, former child star Amanda Bynes has filed to end her conservatorship, People and Page Six report. Her mother is currently serving as her conservator.

The onetime Nickelodeon standout lost full control of her personal, medical, and financial affairs in 2013 after she set a neighbor’s driveway on fire, in the process accidentally soaking her own dog in gasoline (the dog survived). She has also struggled with drugs, saying she began abusing Adderall after hearing it described as a “skinny pill,” as well as receiving treatment for bipolar disorder.

In 2020, a judge ordered her into a psychiatric facility. Bynes had became engaged to a man named Paul Michael, whom she had met while in recovery, and after her parents refused to allow her to marry, Bynes skipped a scheduled stay at a rehab facility.

Last September, a judge ruled that the conservatorship would stay in place through at least 2023. But now, the 35-year-old is seeking to regain control of herself and her estate. “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship,” her lawyer David A. Esquibias said. “She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.” A hearing is set for March 22nd.

Bynes’ filing comes three months after Britney Spears successfully terminated her own conservatorship.