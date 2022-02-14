The Super Bowl gave way to America’s next big game with a primetime commercial spot starring Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announcing American Song Contest, the United States-based rendition of the long-running Eurovision Song Contest.

The series gains some immediate legitimacy from its hosts Clarkson, the original American Idol and current coach on The Voice, and Snoop, who was probably, ahem, getting ready for the Super Bowl Halftime Show when the announcement aired. In the commercial, the pair appear together on a digital map of the country as it gets populated by local musicians. They jointly declare, “America’s next great hit could come from your hometown.” Watch it below.

The latest import from the international reality talent competition pipeline follows the structure of its European counterpart; artists or bands that represent the 50 states, territories, and Washington, DC each perform an original song voted on by television viewers. The winning tune will need to advance through three rounds of voting over the eight-week competition to be crowned “Best Original Song.” Let’s hope the new series pays better tribute to Eurovision than its most recent American interpretation.

The website for submissions is now live. It specifies that artists must be over 16 years old, can be solo or in a band, and do not have to be independent or signed to a label. Most importantly, it states “No Covers! No Tribute Bands! Original Songs ONLY!”

American Song Contest premieres on March 21st at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and will air live weekly up to the Grand Final on May 9th.