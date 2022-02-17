Amon Amarth are here to teach us how to properly row a viking ship.

The Swedish metal band has offered up the cinematic music video for the new stand-alone single “Put Your Back into the Oar.” It’s a galvanizing slice of Viking-inspired heavy metal, one that will surely be a crowd favorite at Amon Amarth’s vibrant live shows. The accompanying clip, shot over three days in England, brings the song’s mythology to life.

The track is the first new Amon Amarth composition we’ve heard since 2019’s Berserker. The single was recorded and mixed in January 2021 at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden with producer Jens Bogren.

“We’ve been quiet over the last two years, but we’ve been at home in Sweden hard at work behind the scenes,” the band said in a press statement. “Much has been said about fans coming to our shows to have fun and doing the ‘epic Viking row.’ Well we thought it was a good idea to write a song about it! This one is for you, the fans, wherever you are — and may Odin guide you as you row to your destiny in uncharted seas! Enjoy the song and video while we continue to work on a new album. We can’t wait to see all you heathens soon.”

A press release for the song mentions that Amon Amarth are currently prepping a new album for a “possible” summer release. In the meantime, you can pick up a 12-inch vinyl picture disc of the new single via the band’s merch store.

The video for “Put Your Back into the Oar” was produced by Twin V and directed by Ryan MackFall at Crashburn Media. Watch it below.