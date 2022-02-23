Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

AI Program Brings Andy Warhol’s Words to Life in Trailer for Netflix Docuseries: Watch

Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, it will premiere March 9th on the streamer

andy warhol diaries trailer netflix docuseries ryan murphy
Andy Warhol (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 23, 2022 | 2:09pm ET

    Ever wonder what Andy Warhol would sound like if an AI program was used to recreate his voice? Well, Netflix and Ryan Murphy have answered that question with a docuseries pulling from Warhol’s posthumously published diaries. Check out the trailer below.

    Spread out over six one-hour episodes, The Andy Warhol Diaries begins with his childhood in Pittsburgh and traces his larger-than-life journey as a director, publisher, TV producer, and more. With the approval of The Andy Warhol Foundation, “cutting-edge AI techniques” were used to help the eccentric artist posthumously tell his own story from the diaries that he began writing after being shot in 1968.

    Among the topics covered in the trailer are the religious themes in Warhol’s work, as well as his sexuality: Namely, what was the extent of his relationship with Jean-Michel Basquiat? In addition to Warhol’s own words, the series features sitdowns with people who knew him best, including John Waters and Rob Lowe.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Andy Warhol Diaries was written and directed by Andrew Rossi, who also executive produced the series with Murphy. Catch what promises to be a unique peek into the life of one of the most intriguing artists of all time on March 9th.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kanye Donda 2

Kanye West Releases Initial Donda 2 Tracks via Stem Player

February 23, 2022

spider-man fake butt

"Fake Ass": Tom Holland Says One Spider-Man Had Costume Implants in His Spi-Derrière

February 23, 2022

ozark season 4 part 2 release date teaser

Netflix Unveils Release Date for Ozark Season 4, Part 2 and Shares Teaser: Watch

February 23, 2022

megan thee stallion suing label 1501 certified entertainment over definition of an album

Megan Thee Stallion Sues Label (Again) Over Definition of "Album"

February 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

AI Program Brings Andy Warhol's Words to Life in Trailer for Netflix Docuseries: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale