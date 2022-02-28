Animal Collective’s Avey Tare on Time Skiffs and Creating a World That Doesn’t Exist

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Avey Tare sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Time Skiffs, the first Animal Collective album in six years. The artist aka David Portner takes us into the visual world the band have created for this set, in which linear time doesn’t exist.

Tare also discusses how the visual album Tangerine Reef influenced the new LP, why he found himself looking back at their career as he entered the sessions, and how fans compare their current material to their earlier sounds. Elsewhere, he talks about his knack for melody balanced with his love of minimalism, what it means to be a band from America, and hints at a companion record of songs written during the same sessions that will see the light of day soon.

Listen to Avey Tare break down Animal Collective’s new album Time Skiffs and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.