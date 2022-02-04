Anna Fishko to Write New Orphan Black Sequel Series

Anna Fishko has been tapped to write and executive produce AMC’s new iteration of Orphan Black, Variety reports.

First announced in 2019, the new Orphan Black is set not to reboot the original — which saw Tatiana Maslany star as Sarah Manning, leader of a pack of human clones — but to tell a new story within the same world. The exact plot of the sequel has yet to be revealed; perhaps it it will follow one of Manning’s “sisters.”

John Fawcett and Graeme Manson created the original Orphan Black, which ran on BBC America from 2013 to 2017. As for Fishko, she previously served as writer and supervising producer on AMC’S Fear the Walking Dead, as well as writer and co-executive producer on Netflix’s The Society. She’s also lent a production hand to the Prime Video series The Last Tycoon, USA’s Colony, and FX’s Tyrant.

