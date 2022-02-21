Here’s What the Characters of Arthur Look Like As Adults

Arthur concluded its record-breaking run as the longest-running children’s animated series in history with a final episode depicting the show’s characters as adults.

***Warning Spoiler Ahead***

In a scene set 20 years in the future, it’s revealed that Muffy runs for mayor of Elmwood City; Francine is the head of an athletic apparel company; Buster is a school teacher; D.W. is a police officer; and Binky is a television weatherman. As for the show’s namesake? In a tug-at-your-heartstrings meta twist, Arthur becomes the author of graphic novel called Arthur, which tells his childhood story. You can replay the episode and find photos of the characters all grown up below.

Based on Marc Brown’s children’s books of the same name, Arthur first premiered in 1996 and aired a total of 25 seasons. It was the longest-running children’s animated series in the US, and the second longest-running animated series in history, behind The Simpsons.

PBS announced in July 2021 that Arthur’s 25th season would be its last. Going forward, new content of Arthur will come in the form of a podcast, video shorts, and digital games, according to PBS. Additionally, all 25 seasons of the TV series — including the series finale — will be available to stream on its PBS Kids on-demand platform.