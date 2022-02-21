Menu
Here’s What the Characters of Arthur Look Like As Adults

The children's show wrapped up its historic 25 season run on Monday afternoon

Arthur as an adult
Arthur as an adult (PBS)
February 21, 2022 | 5:13pm ET

    Arthur concluded its record-breaking run as the longest-running children’s animated series in history with a final episode depicting the show’s characters as adults.

    ***Warning Spoiler Ahead*** 

    In a scene set 20 years in the future, it’s revealed that Muffy runs for mayor of Elmwood City; Francine is the head of an athletic apparel company; Buster is a school teacher; D.W. is a police officer; and Binky is a television weatherman. As for the show’s namesake? In a tug-at-your-heartstrings meta twist, Arthur becomes the author of graphic novel called Arthur, which tells his childhood story. You can replay the episode and find photos of the characters all grown up below.

    Based on Marc Brown’s children’s books of the same name, Arthur first premiered in 1996 and aired a total of 25 seasons. It was the longest-running children’s animated series in the US, and the second longest-running animated series in history, behind The Simpsons.

    PBS announced in July 2021 that Arthur’s 25th season would be its last. Going forward, new content of Arthur will come in the form of a podcast, video shorts, and digital games, according to PBS. Additionally, all 25 seasons of the TV series — including the series finale — will be available to stream on its PBS Kids on-demand platform.

    Francine and Muffy as adults on Arthur

    Francine and Muffy as adults on ‘Arthur’ (PBS)

    Buster as an adult on Arthur

    Buster as an adult on Arthur (PBS)

    DW as adult on Arthur

    D.W. as an adult on Arthur (PBS)

    Binkie as an adult on Arthur

    Binkie as an adult on ‘Arthur’

    Arthur cast as adults

    ‘Arthur’ cast as adults (PBS)

