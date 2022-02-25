Arthur Creator Teases Possible Live-Action Movie Starring John Legend

The original Arthur series may have come to a close, but its creators aren’t necessarily ready to let go of the spectacled aardvark just yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter coinciding with the beloved PBS cartoon’s finale, creator Marc Brown and executive producer Carol Greenwald discussed possible future plans for the franchise, including a live-action moving starring John Legend.

The final episode of Arthur gave fans both old and new a satisfying conclusion by revealing what its characters would look like as adults. However, with the rise of popular television shows like Sex and the City and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air getting revivals, the Arthur team isn’t opposed to continuing the grown-up storyline.

“[My son] had this idea several years ago about wouldn’t it be interesting to do a live-action version of Arthur,” said Brown, whose son has long served as a producer on the cartoon. “I couldn’t wrap my head around it completely, but it’s an intriguing thought. There might be a feature film in the works soon, too, about Arthur… The subject matter is very timely, and maybe there is even a really interesting person involved… I mean, if I could pick one person I would love to be a part of this project, it might be John Legend.”

Brown added that he tried to assemble a full-length Arthur feature about 15 years ago, but production complications prompted him to “pull the plug” on the project. The internet already lost its mind over Legend’s flawless Arthur costume back in 2018, but with any luck, we might finally get to officially see him take a walk down the street.

Arthur is the longest-running children’s cartoon in US history, and one of the country’s longest-running animated series in general, second only to The Simpsons. Though it concluded this year after 25 seasons, reruns will continue to air on PBS Kids for the foreseeable future, ensuring many more wonderful kinds of days in store.

