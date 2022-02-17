FX’s Atlanta Ending with Season 4

Atlanta, the Emmy-winning surreal comedy from Donald Glover, will be ending after its fourth season.

FX CEO John Landgraf unveiled the news during the Television Critics Association’s annual winter press tour. He also noted that Season 4 was filmed at the same time as the upcoming Season 3, and there won’t be much of a break between them. We already knew that Season 3 is debuting March 25th, and Landgraf has now revealed that Season 4 is coming sometime this fall.

“After a four-year absence we’re graced with the return of Atlanta,” Landgraf said. “Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of this series. Season Three is premiering on FX on March 25th. And for the first time, the season [will be] streaming the next day on Hulu. The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall. The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

Atlanta stars Brian Tyree Henry as rising rapper Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, Donald Glover as his manager Earnest “Earn” Marks, Zazie Beetz as Vanessa “Van” Keefer, and Lakeith Stanfield as Darius Epps. The show first graced our television screens in 2016, and Season 2 followed in 2018. Season 3 was initially expected in 2019, but after normal production delays were followed by a pandemic, it’s finally arriving next month. Revisit the Season 3 trailer now.