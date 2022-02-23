Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Avril Lavigne on Reconnecting with Her Early Sound and the Upcoming Sk8ter Boi Movie

The pop-punk queen talks Love Sux, working with Travis Barker, and "fangirling" over Mark Hoppus

avril lavigne kyle meredith with photo by Ryan McFadden
Kyle Meredith with Avril Lavigne, photo by Ryan McFadden
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
February 23, 2022 | 12:24pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Avril Lavigne catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new album, Love Sux, which features a full-on pop rock sound and finds the “Complicated” singer teaming up with Travis Barker.

    Related Video

    The Canadian artist discusses what it was like to write an album about the downside of relationships while falling in love with Mod Sun, how the original plan was to do a double album, and her intentions of releasing the other record soon after this one. Lavigne also talks about the empowerment within the songs, dueting with Machine Gun Kelly, and “fangirling” over Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus, who makes an appearance on “Mark’s Song.”

    Advertisement

    We also get to hear about what it was like to reconnect with her early sound, the “Sk8ter Boi” movie that she’s currently writing, and what the 20th anniversary of Let Go will look like.

    Listen to Avril Lavigne break down Love Sux, her collaborations, and more above or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Hilary Duff Kyle Merdith With How I Met Your Father Hulu Photo by Patrick Wymore

Hilary Duff on How I Met Your Father, "Drops of Jupiter," and covering Third Eye Blind

February 21, 2022

john lurie kyle meredith with photo courtesy of HBO

John Lurie on the Importance of Swearing, Surreal Cowboys, and His New Music

February 18, 2022

spoon britt daniel kyle meredith with lucifer on the sofa

Spoon's Britt Daniel on Lucifer on the Sofa and the Importance of the Radio

February 16, 2022

the war on drugs kyle meredith with radiohead

The War on Drugs on Loving Radiohead, Covering Dylan, and Having David Gilmour in Their Crowd

February 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Avril Lavigne on Reconnecting with Her Early Sound and the Upcoming Sk8ter Boi Movie

Menu Shop Search Sale