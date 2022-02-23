Avril Lavigne on Reconnecting with Her Early Sound and the Upcoming Sk8ter Boi Movie

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Avril Lavigne catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new album, Love Sux, which features a full-on pop rock sound and finds the “Complicated” singer teaming up with Travis Barker.

The Canadian artist discusses what it was like to write an album about the downside of relationships while falling in love with Mod Sun, how the original plan was to do a double album, and her intentions of releasing the other record soon after this one. Lavigne also talks about the empowerment within the songs, dueting with Machine Gun Kelly, and “fangirling” over Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus, who makes an appearance on “Mark’s Song.”

We also get to hear about what it was like to reconnect with her early sound, the “Sk8ter Boi” movie that she’s currently writing, and what the 20th anniversary of Let Go will look like.

Listen to Avril Lavigne break down Love Sux, her collaborations, and more above or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.