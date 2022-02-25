Avril Lavigne Drops New Album Love Sux: Stream

Avril Lavigne has unveiled her brand new album Love Sux via DTA/Elektra Records. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

As the singer’s first full-length studio effort since 2019’s Head Above Water, the album signals a brash and delightfully bratty return to her pop-punk roots with singles like “Bite Me” featuring Travis Barker and the Blackbear-assisted “Love It When You Hate Me.” In addition, the LP contains other collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly (“Bois Lie”) and Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus (“All I Wanted”).

“The album is light and happy, even though there’s songs about heartbreak and breaking up. But it’s also anthemic, and it’s powerful, and it has a positive message for people to stand up for yourself, to have self-worth,” Lavigne said in a December interview with NYLON, calling it the LP she’s “wanted to make for my whole career.”

In a separate chat on Kyle Meredith With… earlier this week, the pop-punk pioneer also revealed that Love Sux was originally meant to be a double album, and that she ended up recording so many songs, she “literally could put out another record right after this one.”

Stream Love Sux and check out the album’s cover art and tracklist below.

In support of Love Sux, Lavigne will take the festival circuit by storm, performing everywhere from Firefly and Boston Calling to the jam-packed roster of emo nostalgia fest When We Were Young in Las Vegas.

Love Sux Artwork:

Love Sux Tracklist:

01. Cannonball

02. Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

03. Bite Me

04. Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)

05. Love Sux

06. Kiss Me Like the World Is Ending

07. Avalanche

08. Déjà Vu

09. F.U.

10. All I Wanted (feat. Mark Hoppus)

11. Dare to Love Me

12. Break of a Heartache

