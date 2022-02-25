Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Avril Lavigne Drops New Album Love Sux: Stream

A brash and delightfully bratty return to her pop-punk roots

avril lavigne love sux new album stream
Avril Lavigne, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 25, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Avril Lavigne has unveiled her brand new album Love Sux via DTA/Elektra Records. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    As the singer’s first full-length studio effort since 2019’s Head Above Water, the album signals a brash and delightfully bratty return to her pop-punk roots with singles like “Bite Me” featuring Travis Barker and the Blackbear-assisted “Love It When You Hate Me.” In addition, the LP contains other collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly (“Bois Lie”) and Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus (“All I Wanted”).

    “The album is light and happy, even though there’s songs about heartbreak and breaking up. But it’s also anthemic, and it’s powerful, and it has a positive message for people to stand up for yourself, to have self-worth,” Lavigne said in a December interview with NYLON, calling it the LP she’s “wanted to make for my whole career.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a separate chat on Kyle Meredith With… earlier this week, the pop-punk pioneer also revealed that Love Sux was originally meant to be a double album, and that she ended up recording so many songs, she “literally could put out another record right after this one.”

    Stream Love Sux and check out the album’s cover art and tracklist below.

    In support of Love Sux, Lavigne will take the festival circuit by storm, performing everywhere from Firefly and Boston Calling to the jam-packed roster of emo nostalgia fest When We Were Young in Las Vegas.

    Love Sux Artwork:

    avril lavigne love sux artwork

    Love Sux Tracklist:
    01. Cannonball
    02. Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
    03. Bite Me
    04. Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)
    05. Love Sux
    06. Kiss Me Like the World Is Ending
    07. Avalanche
    08. Déjà Vu
    09. F.U.
    10. All I Wanted (feat. Mark Hoppus)
    11. Dare to Love Me
    12. Break of a Heartache

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

gang of youths angel in realtime stream

Gang of Youths Unveil New Album angel in realtime.: Stream

February 25, 2022

Tears for Fears Unveil The Tipping Point: Stream

February 25, 2022

Kanye Donda 2

Kanye West Releases Donda 2 Tracks via Stem Player [UPDATED]

February 24, 2022

Denzel Curry slowthai Zatoichi new song video stream

Denzel Curry Teams Up with slowthai for New Song "Zatoichi": Stream

February 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Avril Lavigne Drops New Album Love Sux: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale