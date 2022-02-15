After far, far, far too long off the air, Barry Season 3 is almost upon us. The HBO dark comedy about a hit man who chooses to pursue a new and very dangerous line of work — acting — has been off the air since 2019, with creators Bill Hader and Alex Berg using the pandemic downtime to refine the scripts.

The core cast of Barry includes Hader, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, and Anthony Carrigan. The first two seasons of Barry have earned a cumulative 30 Emmy nominations, with six wins including lead actor and supporting actor awards for Hader and Winkler.

Season 2 of Barry left off with Barry (Hader) being even closer to his secret life being exposed, as Gene (Winkler) gets tipped off to Barry’s dangerous nature. We’ll find out what happens next when the series returns, and here’s what to expect, via the show’s official description from the PR release:

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

In the meantime, we can also look forward to the eventual return of IFC’s Documentary Now! for Season 4, also co-created by Hader, who recently guest-starred in Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Check out additional photos from Barry Season 3 below. The series returns to HBO on Sunday, April 24th.

