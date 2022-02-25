I Just Wish I Knew How Batman’s Parents Died

Right now, fans of superheroes and actors named Robert Pattinson are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming premiere of The Batman, marking Pattinson’s debut as our 11th live-action Bruce Wayne since Tim Burton’s seminal 1989 film. Featuring a younger take on the character along with new interpretations of classic Batman rogues like Catwoman, the Penguin, and the Riddler, there’s clearly a lot happening in this movie (why else would it be nearly three hours long?).

There are many questions surrounding the upcoming film — not just the Riddler’s dastardly riddles, but general questions about what sorts of new approaches to the lore we might anticipate director Matt Reeves including in those aforementioned three hours. But personally, there’s only one mystery I very much hope gets resolved, one lingering bit of unexplored lore that deserves some acknowledgment.

Finally, at long last, will we find out what happened to Batman’s parents?

We have to assume that the Waynes are no longer alive at this point — they’d certainly appear more often on screen if they weren’t, right? But what happened to them? Warner Bros really owes the fans an explanation here.

Advertisement

Related Video

I mean, nothing so tedious as a flashback, ideally. Like, what if every new introduction of Batman required an extensive sequence detailing exactly how Bruce Wayne’s parents were killed? It’d get pretty silly at a certain point, while also leaving the character feeling a little stagnant, as if the only interesting thing about him as a person is whether or not his parents are alive or dead, and if they died under tragic circumstances like… I don’t know, a skiing accident? Cancer? Something like that.

While whatever happened to them is of course unknown, I would hope that if we did finally get the answer, we wouldn’t see it rehashed as many as 10 different times on screen in the last 30 years, in various live-action and animated projects. Imagine just an unending series of melancholy montages (probably using slow-motion and moody music, to make sure we really understand that something bad just happened).