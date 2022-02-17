Put on your blue suede shoes and get ready to see Elvis Presley shake his hips in living color. Ahead of its release this summer, Warner Bros. has shared a full-length trailer of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about the King of Rock and Roll.

Simply titled Elvis, the film stars Austin Butler as the rock and roll pioneer. The trailer is narrated by Tom Hanks (playing his manager Colonel Tom Parker) and starts with Elvis’ introduction to Black music as a young boy before continuing to the beginning of his career as a sex symbol. Not too much later, the burgeoning star draws backlash for his provocative performance style.

As Elvis’ profile continues to rise, he contemplates his mortality. “I just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can,” he says in the trailer. “This could all be over in a flash.” The singer proved to be right, passing away too young at the age of 42.

Other key music figures in the biopic include B.B. King (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Little Richard (Alton Mason), and Sister Rosetta Tharpe (British Americana artist Yola). Watch the trailer below.

The Elvis cast is rounded out by Olivia DeJonge as Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley; Richard Roxburgh as Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley; and Helen Thomson as Elvis’ mother, Gladys Presley. The biopic was directed by Luhrmann based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Craig Pearce. It marks the Australian filmmaker’s first movie since 2013’s The Great Gatsby.

Elvis is slated to land in theaters on June 24th, 2022.