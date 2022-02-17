Constant Work, Continuous Rewards: Inside Beach House’s Widescreen Vulnerability

Beach House have always been masters of atmospheric pop. Their music teems with emotion; almost every song is a psychedelic haze, a whirlwind of sound that seems to envelop the listener from all directions. But perhaps the most powerful aspect of Beach House, the duo of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, is the beating heart at the center of each of their songs, the “eye of the hurricane,” so to speak.

Beach House’s process tends to revolve around this notion — according to Legrand, there’s a “deepening that occurs” when they sit down to create. Each Beach House album strikes a unique balance between urgency and resignation, of intimacy and distance. With their eighth studio album, Once Twice Melody, they’ve seemingly perfected this unique formula.

Once Twice Melody (out February 18th via Sub Pop) is a sprawling, deeply moving work from the Baltimore duo, and one of the most affecting and remarkable albums in their storied career. Across 18 tracks, Legrand and Scally create dazzling moments of clarity, taking their time to let these mini-transformations develop and flourish.

Such a level of sonic determination and success isn’t anything new for Beach House, but the way they’ve released Once Twice Melody certainly is: rather than release the double album in full, they’ve opted for a more fragmented approach, ambitiously releasing each “chapter” as an EP over the span of four months, beginning in November 2021.