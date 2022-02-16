In December, Beale Street Music Festival announced round one of the lineup for its first event in three years, including such eye-catching names as Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, and Smashing Pumpkins. Now the Memphis, Tennessee institution has unveiled the full lineup with two new headliners: Van Morrison and Weezer.

Beale Street has been absent from Memphis since 2019, but Morrison has been away much longer. The veteran songwriter last played in the city over 25 years ago at Beale Street 1996. Since then he’s added a lot more songs about lockdowns to his discography, but hopefully he still knows the words to “Brown Eyed Girl.”

The fest had already booked Modest Mouse, Lindsey Buckingham, Three 6 Mafia, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Dirty Honey, The Glorious Sons, and Soccer Mommy, and have now added Death Cab for Cutie, Counting Crows, Sarah McLachlan, and Stone Temple Pilots.

Advertisement

Related Video

Besides them, Indigo Girls, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Chevelle, Grace Potter, Goose, NLE Choppa, Grouplove, and Waka Flocka Flame have also been added to the roster.

“After a three-year absence, we felt it was important to come back big,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of organizers Memphis in May. “The 2022 lineup is the biggest roster of the best touring artists in the festival’s history, with more surprises on the way and being Beale Street Music Festival, of course, there’s something for almost every musical taste.”

Check out the full lineup below. Beale Street Music Festival goes down April 29th to May 1st and tickets are available here.

Advertisement