Beavis and Butt-Head Are Headed to Space in New Paramount+ Movie

Ahead of the series revival, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will land on the streamer in July

Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe movie paramount plus
Beavis and Butt-Head (MTV)
February 16, 2022 | 12:32pm ET

    Before they take on Gen Z, Beavis and Butt-Head are headed to space: Paramount+ has revealed the title and plot for the slacker duo’s upcoming film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

    The sequel to 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America sets the table for the return of Mike Judge’s cartoon series, explaining how the woefully ill-equipped Gen Xers arrived in the present thanks to an accidental trip through a black hole that began just before the turn of the century.

    “In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998,” reads the official logline. “Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.”

    Paramount+ hasn’t set an exact release date yet, but said Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will be premiering on the streamer in July ahead of the series revival. Judge gave fans a first look in early January with a pair of rough sketches, in which years of smoking have taken their toll on a balding Butt-Head and a craggy-looking Beavis appears to be wearing reading glasses.

    The original Beavis and Butt-Head series first ran on MTV from 1993 through 1997, with a brief one-season revival in 2011.

     

