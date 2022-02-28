Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Beetlejuice 2 Finds New Life As Brad Pitt Comes Aboard as Producer: Report

Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Tim Burton are all said to be returning

Bettlejuice
Bettlejuice (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 28, 2022 | 3:36pm ET

    The long-in-development Beetlejuice sequel has apparently found new life thanks to an unlikely source: Brad Pitt.

    According to Jeff Sneider of The Ankler, Pitt’s production company Plan B has officially boarded Beetlejuice 2, with the goal of getting cameras rolling as soon as this summer.

    Sneider adds that original Beetlejuice stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are set to reprise their roles, and Tim Burton is likely to return to the director’s chair. For obvious reasons, Alec Baldwin is not involved.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Rumors of a Bettlejuice sequel have persisted for years, with Burton, Keaton, and Ryder all expressing various degrees of interest in the project. In 2015 it appeared as if Burton had finally gotten the green-light from Warner Bros. to move ahead on a sequel, but just a year later he acknowledged it was no longer in active development.

    Released in 1988, the original Beetlejuice was a critical, commercial, and cultural smash. It earned $75 million at the box office, received an Academy Award for Best Makeup, and went on to spawn an animated TV series, video games, and even a musical.

    Whether Beetlejuice 2 actually gets rolling this summer remains to be seen, but Sneider says Pitt’s Plan B didn’t get involved in the project “to develop it for another decade.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

joe rogan steven seagall russia ukraine special forces

Steven Seagal Is Not Fighting in Ukraine, Despite What Joe Rogan Says

February 28, 2022

The Batman Review Robert Pattinson

The Batman Review: Robert Pattinson Is Emo as Hell in Matt Reeves' Compelling Epic-Length Film

February 28, 2022

sean penn ukraine russia america us government

Sean Penn Says Soul of America Will Be "Lost" If Ukraine Left to Fight Russia Alone

February 28, 2022

ukraine president zelensky paddington movie voice russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky Is the Ukrainian Voice of Paddington Bear

February 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beetlejuice 2 Finds New Life As Brad Pitt Comes Aboard as Producer: Report

Menu Shop Search Sale