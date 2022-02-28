Beetlejuice 2 Finds New Life As Brad Pitt Comes Aboard as Producer: Report

The long-in-development Beetlejuice sequel has apparently found new life thanks to an unlikely source: Brad Pitt.

According to Jeff Sneider of The Ankler, Pitt’s production company Plan B has officially boarded Beetlejuice 2, with the goal of getting cameras rolling as soon as this summer.

Sneider adds that original Beetlejuice stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are set to reprise their roles, and Tim Burton is likely to return to the director’s chair. For obvious reasons, Alec Baldwin is not involved.

Rumors of a Bettlejuice sequel have persisted for years, with Burton, Keaton, and Ryder all expressing various degrees of interest in the project. In 2015 it appeared as if Burton had finally gotten the green-light from Warner Bros. to move ahead on a sequel, but just a year later he acknowledged it was no longer in active development.

Released in 1988, the original Beetlejuice was a critical, commercial, and cultural smash. It earned $75 million at the box office, received an Academy Award for Best Makeup, and went on to spawn an animated TV series, video games, and even a musical.

Whether Beetlejuice 2 actually gets rolling this summer remains to be seen, but Sneider says Pitt’s Plan B didn’t get involved in the project “to develop it for another decade.”

