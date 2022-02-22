Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bill Murray to Star in Aziz Ansari’s Debut Feature Film

Based on Atul Gawande's 2014 book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End

aziz ansari starring in bill murray debut feature film
Aziz Ansari, and Bill Murray (photo by Heather Kaplan)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 22, 2022 | 3:08pm ET

    Aziz Ansari is jumping from TV to the silver screen. The actor and Master of None co-creator is making his directorial debut with an as-yet untitled Searchlight Pictures, and he’s tapped Bill Murray to star in the lead role.

    Ansari will have lots on his plate for this project: In addition to directing, he’s writing the script, co-producing alongside Youree Henley, and acting in it. The project is based on American surgeon and New Yorker contributor Atul Gawande’s Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, a 2014 nonfiction book about aging, end-of-life care, and striving for wellbeing over survival.

    Though not much is known right now about the film’s plot, Searchlight is banking on both Ansari and Murray’s background in comedy to help sell this examination of mortality.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humor and pathos,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield wrote in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut, which is long overdue, and, of course, working with the genius Bill Murray once again.”

    Also on Murray’s docket for the foreseeable future are undisclosed roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and — gasp another Wes Anderson film, following his recent appearance in The French Dispatch. Ansari recently wrapped up a short run of stand-up shows, and also has a new Netflix special out called Nightclub Comedian.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

oppenheimer first look christopher nolan kenneth branagh

Christopher Nolan Shares Moody First Look at Oppenheimer

February 22, 2022

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al

Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird Al" Yankovic in First Photo from Upcoming Biopic

February 22, 2022

jeen yuhs directors talk recap

The jeen-yuhs Cast and Crew Take it Back to S.O.B.'s For Q&A Event: Recap

February 22, 2022

evan rachel wood marilyn manson documentary trailer phoenix rising watch stream

Evan Rachel Wood Shares First Trailer for Marilyn Manson Documentary Phoenix Rising: Watch

February 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bill Murray to Star in Aziz Ansari's Debut Feature Film

Menu Shop Search Sale