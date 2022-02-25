Bill Paxton’s Family Reaches $1 Million Settlement with Anesthesia Group in Wrongful Death Suit

Almost five years to the day since his 2017 death, an anesthesiologist medical group has agreed to pay the family of Bill Paxton $1 million as part of a partial settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit, Deadline reports.

Attorneys for Dr. Moody Makar and General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership sought the approval of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven Kleifield for the deal, saying it would “reasonably compensate plaintiffs and avoid exposing defendant to an expensive and time consuming litigation” despite denying liability in the matter.

Dr. Makar was the anesthesiologist for the heart surgery Paxton underwent to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage in February 2017. Paxton died 11 days later after suffering a stroke, according to his death certificate.

The family’s lawsuit against co-defendants Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad is moving forward. Khoynezhad, a cardiothoracic surgeon, was known among hospital staff before Paxton’s death for practicing “cowboy medicine,” according to the suit. The family says following the surgery, Paxton suffered excessive bleeding, cardiogenic shock, and a compromised coronary artery.

“In Khoynezhad’s quest to generate more surgeries and higher numbers, he continued to push the envelope and pushed to do surgeries on cases that were marginal at best,” the suit states. A trial for the remainder of the lawsuit is scheduled to resume September 19th.

Paxton had a long and storied acting career, appearing in everything from James Cameron’s Aliens to Ron Howard’s Apollo 13. Hundreds of professional storm chasers and enthusiasts honored the actor following his death by synchronizing their GPS coordinates to write out his initials on their maps right where his 1996 storm chaser blockbuster Twister took place.

