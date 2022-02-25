Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Share Fake Boy Band Song from Turning Red: Stream

Disney has released “Nobody Like U” from its upcoming movie Turning Red, written by none other than Billie Eilish and FINNEAS.

In the film, the peppy track is performed by fictional boy band 4*Town, which is voiced by FINNEAS (Jesse), Jordan Fisher (Robaire), Topher Ngo (Aaron T.), Grayson Villanueva (Tae Young), and Josh Levi (Aaron Z).

“You’re never not on my mind/ Oh my, oh my,” the quintet croon over ’90s style pop production. “I’m never not by your side/ Your side, your side/ I’m never gon’ let you cry/ Oh cry, don’t cry.”

Turning Red tells the story of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old obsessed with 4*Town who just so happens to inherit the secret family lineage of turning into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited or emotional about something. Starring the voice talents of Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and more, the family-friendly Pixar film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th after forgoing a theatrical release due to concerns over COVID-19.

Stream the lyric video for “Nobody Like U” below.

In other news, Eilish kicked off her long-awaited “Happier Than Ever World Tour” earlier this month in support of her sophomore studio album of the same name. An incident at the Atlanta tour stop ended up causing quite a stir after the pop star paused the show to help a fan in distress and was interpreted to be referencing the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in the process.

This led to Eilish getting on the bad side of Kanye West, who threatened to drop out of Coachella, which the 20-year-old superstar is also headlining, unless she apologized to Scott. Grab tickets to Eilish’s tour here.

The “My Power” singer is also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song at the upcoming awards show for her James Bond theme “No Time to Die.”