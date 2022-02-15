Netflix Is Making a BioShock Live-Action Movie

Add BioShock to the list of video games being adapted into a movie. Netflix has announced it has partnered with BioShock publisher 2K and parent company Take-Two Interactive to create a film based on the retrofuturistic franchise.

No director or actors have been attached to the project, which is being produced by Vertigo Entertainment and Take-Two.

The BioShock series began in 2007 and is comprised of three main games: BioShock, 2010’s BioShock 2, and 2013’s BioShock Infinite. The first two take place during the 1960s in the fictional underwater city of Rapture, with the latter title shifting to 1912 on the floating city of Columbia.

A first-person shooter with role-playing elements, the franchise has taken inspiration from the works of Ayn Rand as well as ideals like utilitarianism, collectivism, and American exceptionalism, so there’s plenty of source material from which to draw.

In 2019, 2K announced that a new BioShock title was being developed by the studio Cloud Chamber.

This isn’t the first time Take-Two has attempted to make a BioShock movie. Back in 2008, the company announced a deal with Universal Studios to produce a film that would be directed by Gore Verbinski (The Ring, Pirates of the Caribbean). However, that project was shelved due to budget concerns.

"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us." Advertisement Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned? pic.twitter.com/Ke1oJQileX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022