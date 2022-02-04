Menu
Black Country, New Road Release Sophomore Album Ants From Up There: Stream

The album arrives amidst a significant lineup change earlier this week.

Black Country New Road Ants From Up There
Black Country, New Road, photo by Rosie Foster
February 4, 2022 | 3:46pm ET

    Black Country, New Road have released their second album Ants From Up There less than a week after frontman Isaac Wood announced his amicable departure from the band. Stream it below.

    The founding member and lead singer cited mental health struggles in the opening of the band’s full official statement, shared via their social accounts on January 31st.

    “I have been feeling sad and afraid too…it is the kind of sad and afraid feeling that makes it hard to play guitar and sing at the same time,” Wood wrote. “To be clear: this is completely in spite of six of the greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way.”

    The UK rock collective march forward on their last set as a seven-piece by deepening their sonic arsenal and extending their range of studio experimentation, as the band described in their Origins breakdown for “Concorde.” The album also features the late 2021 singles “Chaos Space Marine” and “Bread Song” as well as “Basketball Shoes,” which has been kicking around their live set since their formative years.

    Ants From Up There arrives one day shy of the first anniversary of their breakthrough debut For the first time, which ranked No. 37 on Consequence’s Top 50 Albums of 2021.

    In light of Wood’s departure, the group’s spring tour has been canceled, though the full official statement closes with the promise of new music as well as “everything that goes along with that (shows included) pretty soon.”

    Ants From Up There Artwork:

    black country new road ants from up there new album cover artwork chaos space marine

    Ants From Up There Tracklist:
    01. Intro
    02. Chaos Space Marine
    03. Concorde
    04. Bread Song
    05. Good Will Hunting
    06. Haldern
    07. Mark’s Theme
    08. The Place Where He Inserted the Blade
    09. Snow Globes
    10. Basketball Shoes

