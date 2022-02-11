Bob Marley Biopic Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir in Lead Role

Kingsley Ben-Adir is set to play Bob Marley in an upcoming biopic about the reggae legend.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, who recently helmed the Oscar-nominated tennis drama King Richard, will direct the Marley biopic for Paramount Pictures. He’s also co-writing the script with King Richard scribe Zach Baylin, with the consultation of Bob’s eldest son Ziggy Marley, who serves as a producer on the film.

Speaking to Collider, Green said the film will begin in 1977 following the assassination attempt on Marley’s life. The reggae pioneer subsequently left Jamaica for London, where he recorded his now-classic album Exodus with The Wailers.

Green also confirmed that the film has rights to use Marley’s music.

Ben-Adir, who hails from London, previously played Malcolm X in the 2020 film One Night in Miami… His credits also include roles in The OA and Peaky Blinders.

