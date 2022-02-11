Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bob Marley Biopic Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir in Lead Role

King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green will helm the film

Bob Marley biopic
Kingsley Ben-Adir (Barry King) / Bob Marley (Charlie Steiner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 11, 2022 | 1:44pm ET

    Kingsley Ben-Adir is set to play Bob Marley in an upcoming biopic about the reggae legend.

    Reinaldo Marcus Green, who recently helmed the Oscar-nominated tennis drama King Richard, will direct the Marley biopic for Paramount Pictures. He’s also co-writing the script with King Richard scribe Zach Baylin, with the consultation of Bob’s eldest son Ziggy Marley, who serves as a producer on the film.

    Speaking to Collider, Green said the film will begin in 1977 following the assassination attempt on Marley’s life. The reggae pioneer subsequently left Jamaica for London, where he recorded his now-classic album Exodus with The Wailers.

    Related Video

    Green also confirmed that the film has rights to use Marley’s music.

    Ben-Adir, who hails from London, previously played Malcolm X in the 2020 film One Night in Miami… His credits also include roles in The OA and Peaky Blinders.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jordan Peele's Nope Trailer

Jordan Peele Releases Trailer for New Horror Film Nope: Watch

February 13, 2022

simu liu joins greta gerwig's barbie movie cast

Simu Liu Joins Cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie Film

February 12, 2022

Jorge Garcia in Rob Zombie's Munsters

Rob Zombie Unveils Lost Actor Jorge Garcia's Role in Munsters Movie

February 11, 2022

dc films super bowl ad commercial first look aquaman the lost kingdom the batman the flash black adam justice society

DC Films Reveals New The Flash, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Footage: Watch

February 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bob Marley Biopic Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir in Lead Role

Menu Shop Search Sale