Bob Odenkirk and David Cross to Reunite as Rival Cult Leaders in New Series Guru Nation

This docu-style comedy series is headed for Paramount+

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross
February 1, 2022 | 2:57pm ET

    More than fifteen years after Bob Odenkirk and David Cross reinvented sketch comedy with their seminal program Mr. Show, they’ll reunite as rival cult leaders in Guru Nation, a scripted mockumentary series coming to Paramount+.

    Guru Nation was co-created by the two stars alongside Bob’s brother Bill Odenkirk, a veteran comedy writer with credits on The Simpsons, Futurama, and Disenchanted. Jason Woliner, best known for helming 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefim, will direct.

    The episodes will run for 30 minutes, and a press release notes that the titular gurus will try to get at each other by “manipulating the minds of their deluded followers.”

    The two Mr. Show vets last reunited for the Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event for Charity in 2020. Besides his legendary comedy career, Bob Odenkirk has carved out a place as one of the premier dramatic actors of his generation, and has been filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul after recovering from a heart attack. Episodes are expected later this year. In 2021, he also appeared in the action flick Nobody.

    As for Cross, he was recently the focus of our original podcast series Assembly.

