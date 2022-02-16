Judge Blocks Release of Bob Saget’s Death Records At Family’s Request

A Florida judge has granted a request by the family of Bob Saget to temporarily block the release of any photos, videos, or other records related to the investigation into his death.

According to lawsuit filed by Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, several media outlets had filed requests for the public release of these documents from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the local medical examiner’s office.

The family’s complaint argued that “no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public.” The records reportedly include graphic videos and photos of Saget’s body, as well as audio recordings recorded during the course of the investigation and autopsy.

On Wednesday, Judge Vincent Chiu sided with Saget’s family, concluding they would “suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

Under Florida law, records related to autopsies are required to be kept confidential unless a judge determines there is a “good cause” to warrant their release.

Saget, 65, was found dead inside of a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 9th. A medical examiner determined that the actor and comedian died from brain trauma, which he reportedly sustained after accidentally hitting the back of his head. The injury caused internal brain bleeding, and while Saget was apparently unaware of its severity, it caused him to pass away in his sleep.

