Body Count Begin Recording New Album Merciless

Body Count have hit the studio to begin recording their new album, which frontman Ice-T and company have titled Merciless.

Merciless will be Body Count’s eighth studio effort and the follow-up to 2020’s Carnivore. The latter LP received widespread acclaim and notched the 2021 Grammy award for Best Metal Performance (“Bum Rush”).

Ice-T shared the news on Twitter, revealing that the thrash band had finished the first day of writing and recording new material:

“I’m proud to say we just finished the FIRST day of writing, recording and track selection for the New BC Album ‘MERCILESS’ Only one goal… It’s gotta be HARDER than the last…. It already is. @BodyCountBand @centurymediaeu”.

Advertisement

Related Video

Unfortunately Carnivore‘s March 6th, 2020, release coincided with the shutdown of the concert industry and the band could only play a single release show in Los Angeles. Then, when live music returned in 2021, Ice-T’s busy filming schedule for Law and Order: SVU prevented the band from touring. Thankfully Body Count were able to appear at a string of festival dates, including Aftershock, where we caught a raucous set.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Body Count’s iconic self-titled debut, released back in 1992. Written primarily by Ice-T and guitarist Ernie C, the groundbreaking LP fused hardcore hip-hop with thrash metal, taking cues from Slayer, D.R.I., Suicidal Tendencies, and more. Aside from the occasional hiatus, Body Count have been going strong ever since, with the 2014 comeback album Manslaughter introducing the band to a new generation of listeners.

Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates on Body Count’s forthcoming album Merciless. You can see Ice-T’s tweet below.

☠️BODY COUNT NEWS☠️ I’m proud to say we just finished the FIRST day of writing, recording and track selection for the New BC Album ‘MERCILESS’ Only one goal… “ It’s gotta be HARDER than the last…. It already is. @BodyCountBand @centurymediaeu pic.twitter.com/COleTGwV29 Advertisement — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 19, 2022