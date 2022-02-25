Bonnie Raitt Announces New Album Just Like That..., Shares "Made Up Mind": Stream

Bonnie Raitt has readied her 21st(!) album, Just Like That… Ahead of the project’s April 22nd release day, the singer-songwriter has shared first single “Made Up Mind,” and announced a massive, eight-month tour.

Raitt recorded Just Like That… last summer with collaborators old and new. Longtime bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson and drummer Ricky Fataar return to their posts, while new additions Glenn Patscha and Kenny Greenberg lend keyboards, backing vocals, and guitar. George Marinelli, Raitt’s longtime guitarist and songwriting partner, also returns for the track “Livin’ for the Ones.” Raitt produced the album herself in collaboration with engineer Ryan Freeland.

“On this record, I wanted to stretch,” Raitt said of Just Like That… “I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

Advertisement

Related Video

It seems impossible that one could break new ground 50 years into their career, but “Made Up Mind” remains fresh with a stomping groove punctuated by feisty guitar licks. In the lead single, Raitt, voice as strong as ever, sings of “The quiet behind a slamming door/ The break of our heart that won’t break no more” with the kind of self-assuredness that only a woman long prepared for a breakup can boast.

Out on Redwing Records and distributed by ADA/Sub Pop, Just Like That… is available for pre-order on CD, standard black vinyl, and special edition teal vinyl. Starting in March, Raitt will celebrate the album in an extensive tour of the US. See the album’s artwork and tracklist, and Raitt’s full list of tour dates, below, and get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Just Like That… Artwork:

Just Like That… Tracklist:

01. Made Up Mind

02. Something’s Got a Hold of My Heart

03. Livin’ for the Ones

04. Just Like That

05. When We Say Goodbye

06. Waitin’ for You to Blow

07. Blame It on Me

08. Love So Strong

09. Here Comes Love

10. Down the Hall

Advertisement

Bonnie Raitt 2022 Tour Dates:

03/28 — Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts

03/30 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

04/12 — Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

04/13 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

04/15 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

04/16 — Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

04/18 — Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for Performing Arts

04/22 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino — Premier Theater

04/23 — Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

05/20 — Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

05/21 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre *

05/23 — Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center *

05/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/29 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre *

06/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium *

06/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

06/04 — Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium *

06/07 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center *

06/10 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/11 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann *

06/17 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

06/18 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood *

06/21 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater *

06/22 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater *

06/24 — Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion *

06/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion *

07/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center **

07/20 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center **

07/22 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre **

07/23 — Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts

07/26 — Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts **

07/27 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

07/29 — Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheatre **

07/30 — Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre **

08/02 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater **

08/03 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre**

08/05 — St. Louis, MI @ Fox Theatre **

08/06 — Kansas City, MI @ Starlight Theatre **

08/09 — Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre **

08/11 –– Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

08/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA **

08/14 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden **

08/17 — Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater **

08/19 — Seattle, WA @ TBA **

08/20 — Seattle, WA @ TBA **

08/22 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater **

08/23 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater **

08/26 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield **

09/17 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage **

09/18 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre **

09/20 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre**

09/22 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl **

09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre **

09/27 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park **

09/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ TBA

10/01 — Tucson, AZ @ TBA

10/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ TBA

10/05 — El Paso, TX @ TBA

10/07 — San Antonio, TX @ TBA

10/08 — Dallas, TX @ TBA

11/02 — Austin, TX @ TBA

11/04 — Houston, TX @ TBA

11/05 — New Orleans, LA @ TBA

11/08 — Jackson, MS @ TBA

11/09 — Birmingham, AL @ TBA

11/11 — Savannah, GA @ TBA

11/12 — St. Augustine, FL @ TBA

11/15 — Melbourne, FL @ TBA

11/16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ TBA

11/18 — Sarasota, FL @ TBA

11/19 — Clearwater, FL @ TBA

* = w/ Lucinda Williams

** = w/ Mavis Staples