Shipping Up to Boston Calling on The What Podcast

Barry, Brad, and Lord Taco take a deep dive into Boston's biggest music festival

the what podcast boston calling
Consequence Staff
February 2, 2022 | 3:45pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    Festivals fans Reggie and Jessica join Brad, Barry and Lord Taco from The What podcast to discuss what they love about Boston Calling, but also to compare European festivals to those here in America.

    Listen to The What podcast’s breakdown of Boston Calling and fests across the pond above.

    You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and snag the "Radiate Positivity" T-shirt at the Consequence Shop; a portion of proceeds goes to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

