Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for Selling Winery Stake to Russian Oligarch

Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in their French winery to a Russian oligarch, multiple outlets report.

The couple bought a controlling interest in Château Miraval in 2008, with Jolie putting in roughly 40% of the $28.4 million purchase price. The estate comprises a large house and a winery. They were married at Marival in 2014, and upon their divorce in 2019, Pitt claims they had a “mutual understanding” that neither could sell their share without the other’s permission.

In January 2022, according to the suit, Jolie “informed Pitt in writing” that she had reached a “painful decision, with a heavy heart,” to sell her share to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the alcohol giant Stoli Group, which is owned by billionaire Yuri Shefler.

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the lawsuit claimed.

Château Miraval has “become Pitt’s passion,” and is “one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rose wine,” according to the suit. He’s also been renovating the famed Miraval Studios which has hosted Pink Floyd, Sade, The Cure, and more. The suit adds, “The purported sale deprives Pitt of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch.”

Pitt’s lawsuit seeks for the sale to Shefler to be voided, as well as monetary damages and legal fees.

This is just the latest acrimonious tussle between the couple. Last year, Jolie revealed that she “fought” with Pitt over his collaborations with Harvey Weinstein.